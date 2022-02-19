OU men's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners top No. 3 Nebraska 414.200-403.300 at home

No. 2 Oklahoma (9-1) topped No. 3 Nebraska (4-4) 414.200-403.300 on Saturday in Norman.
𝘽𝙄𝙂 win in our house!#GymU pic.twitter.com/GDVvfkz11f— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 20, 2022
The Sooners claimed the high score on five of six events. Freshman Fuzzy Benas earned the high score on vault, parallel bars and tied with senior captain Spencer Goodell for the high score on still rings. Three time All-American Vitaliy Guimaraes shared ownership of the high score on floor and Gamboa earned the title on high bar.
Freshman Emre Dodanli kicked the night off with a spectacular 14.000 on floor. Sophomore Zach Nunez fed off the early momentum by earning a career-high 13.700. A stellar 14.150 by junior Jack Freeman and a team-high 14.250 by Guimaraes caused the crowd at McCasland Fieldhouse to erupt and gave the Sooners an early 69.700-67.100 lead.
Vit bringing the 🔥Check out his 𝟏𝟒.𝟐𝟓𝟎 routine on FX 👇#GymU pic.twitter.com/WxCMlYff0V— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 20, 2022
Junior Alan Camillus began the second rotation by notching a career-high 13.500 on pommel horse to extend the Sooners’ early lead. A few uncharacteristic stumbles by Gamboa didn’t slow the Sooners down, as Benas rebounded with a 13.500. Nunez closed out the rotation with a phenomenal 14.200 to help Oklahoma maintain its 136.500-134.550 lead.
Freeman and redshirt junior Evan Perrault received a pair of 13.300-plus scores on still rings in the third rotation. Gamboa recovered from a disappointing performance on pommel horse by notching a 13.800 while Benas continued to impress with a 13.950. On his first still rings performance of the season, Goodell landed a 13.950 to send the Sooners to the halfway mark with a 204.900-198.400 lead.
A nearly flawless landing and 14.550 by sophomore Daniel Simmons got the Sooners off to a hot start on vault in the fourth rotation. Nunez and Benas continued their superb nights with scores of 14.100 and 14.750, respectively. Redshirt junior Josh Corona added fuel to the fire with a 14.700 to increase the Sooners’ already comfortable lead.
Goin' 𝐁𝐈𝐆 on vault with 𝐟𝐢𝐯𝐞 1️⃣4️⃣ + scores!!Check out Josh's 14.700 on vault!Simmons: 14.550Walker: 14.300Nunez: 14.200Benas: 14.750#GymU pic.twitter.com/FwH8n8Hxmb— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) February 20, 2022
Camillus kickstarted the Sooners on parallel bars with a 13.650 which was followed by yet another career-high of 13.700 for Nunez. Goodell nabbed a 13.800 to go along with a 13.550 from Gamboa. A few Nebraska mishaps and a 14.100 from Benas put the Sooners in control with a 346.100-336.850 lead heading into the final rotation.
Competing on high bar in the final rotation, redshirt junior Cesar Gracia earned a career-high of 13.950. Gamboa provided insurance with a 14.050 and Benas stuck a 13.450 to secure the victory for the Sooners.
Next, OU will send individuals to compete at the Winter Cup from Feb. 25-27 in Frisco, Texas.
