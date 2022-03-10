OU men's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners ready for No. 6 Ohio State with postseason in mind

Head coach Mark Williams watched his nearly seven-year home winning streak melt away with a 218.650-213.550 defeat against Ohio State on March 4, 2007.
14 years and 78 consecutive victories later, the No. 6 Buckeyes (10-2) storm into Norman looking to spoil the No. 2 Sooners’ (11-1) streak yet again at 6 p.m CT on March 12.
The rich history between the squads stems from a 2001 meeting in the NCAA Championship, when Ohio State captured a nail biting 218.125-217.775 victory over the Sooners. The Buckeyes have finished as NCAA Championship runner-ups to the Sooners four times since, most recently in 2017.
Despite postseason failures, Ohio State proudly holds the achievement of being the only team to take down the Sooners at McCasland Fieldhouse in the Williams era. The Buckeyes have done so twice with their streak-ending victory in 2007 as well as a 228.100-228.000 win in 2000.
Although the rivalry has lost intensity in recent years, with Ohio State’s most recent victory coming in 2014, the Buckeyes still occasionally manage to invoke fear in the Sooners. In 2018, Oklahoma’s unprecedented four-year win streak faced its biggest scare in a narrow 413.650-412.700 near-upset from the Buckeyes.
The connection between the programs strengthened further when former Oklahoma assistant Rustam Sharipov was named Ohio State’s head coach in 2011. Sharipov was on Williams’ staff from 2005-11, helping the Sooners bring home three NCAA Championships.
“I actually look forward to seeing Rustam and seeing how his team is doing,” Williams said. “I kind of enjoy just having the competition knowing that he’d been a part of the program here.”
The Buckeyes travel to Norman seeking to expand off a four-meet win streak, which includes a403.600-point showing against No. 4 Michigan.
As for the Sooners, they’re coming off a dominant victory against No. 11 Springfield and No. 12 William & Mary. OU overcame the absence of freshmen Raydel Gamboa and Fuzzy Benas, who have carried a large portion of the Sooners’ workload all season.
“I looked at the volume of what they’ve done for the first half of the year,” Williams said. “Their numbers were far more than anybody else on the team. It was a decision we made that they need to take a break.”
The Sooners were forced to rely on unfamiliar faces in the win, but several gymnasts stepped up.
Sophomore Daniel Simmons claimed an event-high 14.350 on vault in his first performance since the Air Force meet on Jan. 22. Freshman Emre Dodanli notched two career highs on floor and high bar, and landed an impressive 14.200 on his first vault performance at the college level.
“I think it’s really important that we have those guys pushing the regular lineup from below,” Williams said. “It’s important that my entire team is on board with that process of making it very competitive to be one of the top five that goes out on the floor.”
Looking ahead, the Sooners stand in a comfortable second place having already knocked off No. 3 Nebraska 414.200-403.300 on Feb. 19. However, the gap between them and No. 1 Stanford continues to widen, with Stanford averaging a 412.850 team score to Oklahoma’s 405.617.
“We gotta start to think a little more about how can we be able to catch Stanford and be in a position where we’re competitive at the national championships,” Williams said. “We are certainly looking on the horizon to some extent and making preparations for (the NCAA postseason) even as we’re about a month away.”
Before reaching that point, however, the Sooners must take care of business against the Buckeyes on Saturday evening.
“We need to create some goals that we meet when we go against them,” Williams said. “We need to come up with a better team score this weekend than we did last weekend.”
