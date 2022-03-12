OU men's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners overcome No. 6 Ohio State 408.400-399.050 at home

No. 2 Oklahoma (11-1) defeated No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) 408.400-399.050 at McCasland Fieldhouse in Norman on Saturday. Freshman Fuzzy Benas won the all-around title, tallying a 81.650.
𝙒𝙞𝙣 𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙢𝙣, #Sooners‼️OU defeats No. 6 Ohio State 408.400-399.050 in the Field House.#GymU pic.twitter.com/GvdRys8nIq— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 13, 2022
Freshman Emre Dodanli kicked the night off with a 13.600 on floor. Senior Spencer Goodell followed that with a 13.350 and junior Jack Freeman nabbed a 13.650.
Senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes capped the first rotation with an OU season-high 14.850, giving the Sooners a slim 68.450-68.300 lead heading into rotation two.
Starting us off 💪!Vitaliy registers an OU-season-high 𝟏𝟒.𝟖𝟓𝟎 on floor!!#GymU pic.twitter.com/C5E3lbUEeF— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 13, 2022
Junior Alan Camillus led off on pommel horse with a 12.850. Benas and fellow freshman Raydel Gamboa registered a 13.100 and 13.350, respectively.
Guimaraes continued his stellar showing with a 14.250 which, along with a 13.600 from sophomore Zach Nunez, was enough for the Sooners to maintain a 135.600-135.050 lead heading into the third rotation.
Camillus extended the Sooners’ lead with a 13.600 on still rings accompanied by a 13.200 from Gamboa. Benas and Goodell tallied a pair of 13.550-plus scores, sending the Sooners to the halfway mark with a 202.500-200.850 lead.
Competing on vault in the fourth rotation, Dodanli landed a 14.000. Sophomore Daniel Simmons took advantage of a few Ohio State stumbles, landing a career-high 14.500. Benas fed off the momentum by netting a 14.450 to close out rotation four.
Nunez got the Sooners off to a hot start in the fifth rotation with a 13.750 on parallel bars. After, a few uncharacteristic stumbles from Goodell led to an underwhelming 10.850 and brought the Buckeyes within 0.050 of the Sooners.
Guimaraes rebounded with a 13.150 and Gamboa notched a career-high 14.050. Benas added insurance with a 13.750 to send the Sooners to the final rotation with a 339.000-334.300 lead.
𝗥𝗮𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗹! 🗣️The freshman comes up 𝐛𝐢𝐠 with a career-high 14.050 on parallel bars!#GymU pic.twitter.com/9xdzCGWtCx— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) March 13, 2022
Guimaraes nabbed a 13.500 to get the Sooners started off hot on high bar. Redshirt junior Cesar Gracia earned a 13.900 on his lone event of the night. Benas continued his eventful night by capturing a 13.750. Freeman concluded the meet with yet another impressive 14.500 on high bar.
Next, the Sooners will battle No. 9 California at 6 p.m. CT on March 19 in Norman.
