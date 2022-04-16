OU men's gymnastics: No. 2 Sooners fall to No. 1 Stanford, finish 2nd in NCAA Championship meet

No. 2 Oklahoma fell to No. 1 Stanford in the national championship meet on Saturday, finishing second out of six teams.
𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐲. The #Sooners finish as the national runner-up. Thanks for your support all season long, Sooner Nation! pic.twitter.com/c8CCqVSpVp— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 17, 2022
The Sooners score of 414.555 wasn’t enough to overcome Stanford’s 423.628. OU edged Michigan (414.490), Nebraska (406.453), Ohio State (399.326) and Illinois (398.523) for second. Freshman Raydel Gamboa claimed third in the all-around with an 83.398.
Freshman Raydel Gamboa and redshirt junior Braden Collier kicked the night off with a pair of 13.033s on pommel horse. Fresh off a first-place finish on the event in the NCAA qualifier, sophomore Zach Nunez nabbed a team-high 13.833 in the event. Senior captain Vitaliy Guimaraes then notched a 13.766 to give the Sooners a 66.298 heading into rotation two.
Sophomore Daniel Simmons opened the second rotation by registering a 13.466 on still rings. Junior Alan Camillus followed with a 13.833 and freshman Fuzzy Benas earned a 13.600. Despite senior captain Spencer Goodell landing a 13.566, the Sooners still found themselves in fifth place with a score of 134.196.
Freshman Emre Dodanli sparked the Sooners with a career-high 14.733 on vault. Simmons stumbled his landing, leading to a season-low 13.033. Benas picked up slack with a 14.733, catapulting Oklahoma to third with a total of 205.294.
On parallel bars in rotation four, Guimaraes captured a 13.866. Benas continued a solid showing with a 13.700 which was followed by Gamboa’s career-high 14.066. The Sooners found themselves just one point away from second place, with a total score of 273.459 heading into rotation five.
While OU and Michigan went back and forth, however, Stanford took a commanding 10 point lead over the Sooners.
Gamboa carried this momentum into the fifth rotation, where he landed a 14.000 on high bar. Redshirt junior Cesar Gracia notched a career-high 14.033. Benas and junior Jack Freeman added a pair of 14.200-plus scores as the Sooners jumped Michigan for possession of second place.
𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗘 𝗨𝗦 𝗨𝗣Jack ends the rotation with a 14.266 on HB!#GymU pic.twitter.com/gkRKxEcvrr— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 17, 2022
Dodanli capped his freshman campaign with a 14.466 on floor in the final rotation. Jack Freeman then earned a season-high 14.266. In his last routine with the Sooners, Guimaraes went out strong with a 14.600 to clinch second place.
Though the Sooners didn’t land the results they’d hoped for, freshman stars Fuzzy Benas and Raydel Gamboa still have three years left wearing crimson and cream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.