OU men's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners win 9th-straight MPSF Championship, program's 27th conference title

Senior star Gage Dyer stuck his landing on vault, earning a season-best score of 14.800 to win the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation vault championship.
After battling through a muscle injury throughout the regular season, Dyer finished his senior season off strong earning an All-America honor and now a conference championship. With the win on vault, Dyer earned the second MPSF title of his career after winning on floor exercise with a 14.650 in 2019.
The star senior drove No. 1 Oklahoma to its ninth consecutive MPSF Championship on Saturday, helping OU defeat No. 3 Stanford, No. 11 UC Berkeley and No. 13 Air Force. It’s the Sooners’ 27th conference title in program history and head coach Mark Williams’ 18th with OU.
The Sooners finished with a team score of 412.750 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs on the road to their conference title, just 1.200 more than runner-up N Stanford. OU also had another individual conference champion in junior Morgan Seyler who took home the floor exercise title with a 14.850. Seyler also recorded a career high on still rings with a 13.900.
Other Sooners who showed out on Saturday included redshirt senior Matt Wenske, who finished with a career high on still rings with a 14.100 and a season-best 14.300 on parallel bars. Junior Vitaliy Guimaraes tied his career-best score on still rings with a 14.100 and recorded a career-high of 13.950 on parallel bars. Sophomore Alan Camillus finished his day with a career-high of 14.100 on parallel bars.
The Sooners’ MPSF title victory comes at the end of a challenging season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. OU dealt with an unusual offseason and there were times gymnasts were struggling to get in the gym. Along with the pandemic, OU’s had its fair share of injuries throughout the season as well. Despite the challenges, the Sooners prevailed finishing the season 6-0-1 and atop their conference.
Next, the Sooners turn their attention to the NCAA Qualifier on Friday, April 16 in Minneapolis followed by the team finals on Saturday, April 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.