OU men's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners welcome No. 13 Air Force for home opener, seeking to preserve 15-year streak

Oklahoma will face a very familiar Air Force squad in its home opener on Saturday, fresh off a victory in the Rocky Mountain Open.
The No. 1 Sooners outscored the No. 13 Falcons 407.700-323.250 in their Jan. 15 meeting in Colorado Springs and also topped No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Nebraska and Arizona State.
Freshman Fuzzy Benas was a key part of the Sooners’ win at the Rocky Mountain open, claiming the all-around title with a 83.800 in his college debut. Thanks to that performance, he was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Week back on Tuesday.
“We knew Fuzzy’s really talented,” head coach Mark Williams said, “but he’s had sort of the usual freshman growing pains. We’ve been hoping we can get that talent to showcase itself, and he really did put on a performance at the Rocky Mountain Open by being the best gymnast in the country at the collegiate level for the weekend.”
Fellow freshman Raydel Gamboa and sophomore Zach Nunez both finished in the top three of the all-around with 80.000-plus scores at the Rocky Mountain Open. Entering the second week of competition, they sit right behind Benas atop the national all-around rankings.
“It was a testament to those guys buying into our training plan and working hard everyday,” Williams said of the trio’s early success. “It certainly helps our depth to have three very strong all arounds to start the season.”
That depth will be greatly utilized over the next few weeks, as All-American senior Vitaliy Guimaraes is expected to miss time due to a medical issue, per Williams. The absence of Guimaraes means other gymnasts are expected to fill a bigger role specifically on pommel horse, high bar and still rings.
One gymnast who should provide a boost is senior Spencer Goodell, who competed on just floor last week but is expected to participate in two more events on Saturday. Junior Jack Freeman is also expected to compete in almost every event and freshman Emre Dodanli will most likely be used for the first time on Saturday, Williams said.
Oklahoma and Air Force met each other three times last season, most notably when the Sooners claimed their ninth consecutive Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship with a 412.750-388.350 win over the Falcons on April 3, 2021. Oklahoma also won the other two meetings, including its 2021 home opener.
Air Force heads into the meet hoping to regain strength after missing a few gymnasts due to COVID-19 in the Rocky Mountain Open, per Williams. Oklahoma will enter Saturday already with the minting of a No. 1 ranking, which it also held for most of the 2021 season.
“Obviously it’s the beginning of the season so it doesn’t mean a tremendous amount,” coach Williams said of being ranked first in the initial College Gymnastics Association poll. “We’d certainly like to finish in a high position like that at the end of the season.”
The Sooners haven’t lost a home opener in over 15 years, a streak they plan to continue this weekend, when they take on Air Force at 7 p.m. CT Saturday at McCasland Field House.
“We’re just looking forward to putting on a show for the folks that come out and watch the competition Saturday night,” Williams said.
