OU men's gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners finish 2nd in NCAA Qualifier, advance to Team Finals

No. 1 Oklahoma advanced to the NCAA Team Finals on Saturday after scoring 406.190 as a team in the first NCAA qualifying session on Friday in Minneapolis.
𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝. #Sooners advance to day two with a 406.190 performance in today's qualifying session!#GymU pic.twitter.com/PH9cBI9CBQ— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 16, 2021
The Sooners finished with the second highest team score of the first qualifying session behind Nebraska, which finished with a score of 408.623. Along with the Sooners and Cornhuskers, Illinois also advanced to the finals with a score of 400.721.
OU had the two highest scorers of the day on rings in junior Spencer Goodell and redshirt senior Matt Wenske. Goodell posted a career best 14.033 which was good for the best score of the day on rings and Wenske scored a 13.900 which was good for second overall on the event.
The Sooners will find out who else they will be facing in the finals after the second qualifying session which begins at 7 p.m. CT on Friday in Minneapolis.
