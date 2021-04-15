You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Mark Williams named 2021 CGA West Region Coach of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mark Williams

OU head coach Mark Williams during the meet against Iowa on Feb. 8, 2020.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU head coach Mark Williams was named the 2021 College Gymnastics Association West Region Coach of the Year on Thursday.

Williams led OU to a 6-0-1 record this season and won the program’s ninth-straight Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference title. Williams also helped the Sooners to the top team average in the country at 412.300.

Williams and the Sooners have a chance to make history this weekend in Minneapolis. With a national title win, OU will hold the NCAA record for most titles for a program and Williams will hold the record for most titles as a coach.

Competition begins for the Sooners in the NCAA Qualifier at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16. 

