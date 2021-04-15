OU men's gymnastics: Mark Williams named 2021 CGA West Region Coach of the Year

OU head coach Mark Williams was named the 2021 College Gymnastics Association West Region Coach of the Year on Thursday.
𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫 🐐A big congratulations to head coach Mark Williams on being named the 2021 @CollegeMGym West Region 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫! 👏#GymU pic.twitter.com/986dRljAYc— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) April 15, 2021
Williams led OU to a 6-0-1 record this season and won the program’s ninth-straight Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference title. Williams also helped the Sooners to the top team average in the country at 412.300.
Williams and the Sooners have a chance to make history this weekend in Minneapolis. With a national title win, OU will hold the NCAA record for most titles for a program and Williams will hold the record for most titles as a coach.
Competition begins for the Sooners in the NCAA Qualifier at 1 p.m. CT on Friday, April 16.
