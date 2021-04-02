OU men's gymnastics: Mark Williams hopes Sooners are 'up for the challenge' at MPSF Championship

No. 1 Oklahoma (6-0-1) heads to Colorado Springs for the 2021 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship on Saturday, kicking off postseason competition.
The Sooners will be facing No. 3 Stanford, No. 11 UC Berkeley and No. 13 Air Force at the United States Air Force Academy. The annual tournament will look different this year, as each team is only allowed a maximum of 20 invited fans to be in attendance due to the Air Force Academy’s restrictions. Teams return to postseason action after the 2020 conference championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OU has dominated almost every opponent it has faced this season, including Air Force and UC Berkley. The Sooners defeated the Falcons twice handily, 414.450-384.100 and 413.750-374.400. They also easily took care of UC Berkeley on March 20, 404.700-390.600, to close out their undefeated season.
“I feel good about our team,” OU head coach Mark Williams said ahead of the conference championships. “But, I also recognize that seasons are based on the results at the end. … We’re going to try to put the best team on the floor on Saturday and see whether we can compete for another championship.”
OU has been historically dominant in conference championships. The program has 26 team conference titles in its history. Before the tournament’s cancellation in 2020, the Sooners were coming off their eighth-straight conference title in 2019. OU not only looks to make it nine this weekend, but also make a run at a national title.
“We’re going to put in the work,” Williams said. “Not only at the conference meet, but getting ready for NCAA’s … we want to take a run at another national championship and have fun doing it.”
The one team that gave the Sooners trouble during the regular season was reigning national champion Stanford. OU and the Cardinals tied at 409.300 on March 13 in Norman in a tight battle between two of the best programs in the country. OU managed to keep even with Stanford, even without junior star Vitaliy Guimaraes.
“On paper, if we did our best and they did their best, they’ve got an advantage over us,” Williams said. “We’re in a bit of an underdog role going into this meet. If they are more prepared than when they came to Norman, I expect them to have a spectacular conference championship.”
The Cardinal will bring the 2021 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Year, junior Brady Malone, and the 2021 MPSF Coach of the Year, Thom Glielmi, to Colorado Springs. Malone recorded the highest overall scores of 14.500 and 14.400 on parallel bars and high bars, respectively, when OU and Stanford faced off in Norman.
Meanwhile, the Sooners bring their own share of star power to the championship including three gymnasts ranked in the top-10 in the College Gymnastics Association all-around standings.
Junior Spencer Goodell, ranked No. 7, led the way all season for the Sooners and finished the regular season with an overall score of 81.467. No. 9 ranked junior Vitaliy Guimaraes finished with an overall score of 80.917 and No. 10 ranked senior Matt Wenske finished with a 80.867 overall score.
The championship begins at 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 3 and is available to stream on the Air Force Academy’s YouTube page.
“My guys are just going to do the best they can,” Williams said. “We’re going to give them a fight, so regardless of who looks like they’re supposed to win, we’ll see the results Saturday afternoon, and hopefully my guys are up for the challenge.”
