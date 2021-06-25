You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: Former Sooners Yul Moldauer, Allan Bower impress at opening day of 2021 Olympic Trials

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Yul Moldauer

Senior Yul Moldauer competes on the still rings during the meet against Airforce and Arizona State Jan. 19, 2019.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Former OU gymnasts Yul Moldauer and Allan Bower headlined the performances among Sooners at the first day of the 2021 Olympic Trials on Thursday.

Moldauer finished in third place among all-around competitors, with Bower in seventh as the duo look to clinch spots on the Olympic team Friday. Moldauer put up the second best scores on parallel bars and pommel horse, while Vitaliy Guimaraes’s 14.7 placed second on vault. 

Guimaraes’ all-around performance was good for No. 13, and 2021 graduate Matt Wenske sits at No. 15 heading into Saturday’s competition.

Gage Dyer holds fifth place on floor and vault as he aims for the individual spot in Tokyo. Former Sooner Colin Van Wicklen withdrew before the Trials due to a partial tear to his deltoid. 

The final round of the men’s gymnastics trials continues at 2 p.m. Friday and coverage on NBC begins at 3 p.m.

