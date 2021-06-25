OU men's gymnastics: Former Sooners Yul Moldauer, Allan Bower impress at opening day of 2021 Olympic Trials

Former OU gymnasts Yul Moldauer and Allan Bower headlined the performances among Sooners at the first day of the 2021 Olympic Trials on Thursday.
Moldauer, Bower hold top-10 all-around spots, #Sooners bring the energy on first day of Olympic Trials 🔋🔗 https://t.co/Dyxjede7PM#GymU | #GymTrials21 🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/b4SDU0dGQR— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) June 25, 2021
Moldauer finished in third place among all-around competitors, with Bower in seventh as the duo look to clinch spots on the Olympic team Friday. Moldauer put up the second best scores on parallel bars and pommel horse, while Vitaliy Guimaraes’s 14.7 placed second on vault.
How ‘bout @Vitaliy_5280 in second on vault after day one with this clean 14.700 🥶#GymU | #GymTrials21 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EMvQIzvkIQ— Oklahoma Men's Gym (@OU_MGymnastics) June 25, 2021
Guimaraes’ all-around performance was good for No. 13, and 2021 graduate Matt Wenske sits at No. 15 heading into Saturday’s competition.
Gage Dyer holds fifth place on floor and vault as he aims for the individual spot in Tokyo. Former Sooner Colin Van Wicklen withdrew before the Trials due to a partial tear to his deltoid.
The final round of the men’s gymnastics trials continues at 2 p.m. Friday and coverage on NBC begins at 3 p.m.
