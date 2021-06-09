You are the owner of this article.
OU men's gymnastics: 6 Sooners qualify for 2021 USA National Team, headed to Olympic Trials

Yul Moldauer

Then-OU gymnast Yul Moldauer waits to perform on March 9, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Six current and former OU men’s gymnasts earned spots on the USA’s 2021 National Team and Olympic Trial bids, USA Gymnastics announced Tuesday.

Oklahoma alum Yul Moldauer led the way among Sooner gymnasts, placing second in the all-around competition. Allan Bower, another former gymnast, finished fifth, and the duo’s top-6 finishes guaranteed them trial spots.

Gage Dyer, who completed his senior season in 2021, qualified for the trials because of point values and incoming senior Vitaliy Guimaraes secured his spot at the trials by competing for Team USA at the Pan American games.

Matt Wenske and Colin Van Wicklen earned the final spots on the National Team among Oklahoma gymnasts. Wenske was placed on the team by the Men’s Program Committee and Van Wicklen, who was unable to compete at the US Championships due to illness, won a petition to compete at the trials.

With the additions of Wenske and Van Wicklen, Oklahoma has six of the twenty Trials participants. The Olympic Trials will take place in St. Louis, Missouri, from June 24-27.

