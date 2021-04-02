OU men's gymnastics: 6 Sooners earn All-America honors from College Gymnastics Association

Six Sooners including star senior Gage Dyer were named All-Americans by the College Gymnastics Association on Friday.
The 2021 Regular Season All-Americans! #NCAAMGym pic.twitter.com/rFcnLU5sX3— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) April 2, 2021
Dyer finished No. 1 in the national rankings for floor exercise, earning his second All-American honor of his career. Junior Morgan Seyler was also honored for floor exercise, finishing at No. 5.
Other Sooners that earned All-American honors include redshirt junior Mason Menser on vault, redshirt senior Matt Wenske on parallel bars, junior Vitaliy Guimaraes on high bar and junior Spencer Goodell for all-around.
No. 1 Oklahoma begins postseason competition at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship on April 3 in Colorado Springs.
