You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's gymnastics: 6 Sooners earn All-America honors from College Gymnastics Association

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Gage Dyer

Senior Gage Dyer during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Six Sooners including star senior Gage Dyer were named All-Americans by the College Gymnastics Association on Friday.

Dyer finished No. 1 in the national rankings for floor exercise, earning his second All-American honor of his career. Junior Morgan Seyler was also honored for floor exercise, finishing at No. 5.

Other Sooners that earned All-American honors include redshirt junior Mason Menser on vault, redshirt senior Matt Wenske on parallel bars, junior Vitaliy Guimaraes on high bar and junior Spencer Goodell for all-around.

No. 1 Oklahoma begins postseason competition at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship on April 3 in Colorado Springs. 

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments