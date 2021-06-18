OU men's golf: Sooners sign 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year, Rutgers transfer Chris Gotterup

2020 Big Ten Player of the Year and Rutgers transfer Chris Gotterup signed with Oklahoma on Thursday.
ICYMI...4️⃣-time PING All-Region2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ All-American2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ Big Ten POTYSigned, sealed, delivered as a Sooner! Let's work, @ChrisGotterup❗🔗 https://t.co/NHX8VLhdsN pic.twitter.com/lO1lo3o09U— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) June 18, 2021
Gotterup leaves New Jersey after setting school records for scoring average, par three, four and five rounds, alongside a few par-or-better rounds.
"Anytime we can add a player with the experience and talent that Chris has, we're going to be excited," head coach Ryan Hybl said in an OU press release. "He wants to be around our players, practice at our facilities and play a schedule that can challenge him every week."
The Little Silver, New Jersey, native tied for sixth at the 2021 Big 10 Championship. Gotterup also ranked No. 32 in this year’s PGA Tour U list, which he is eligible for again next year.
"I'm excited to get the opportunity to come to Oklahoma and join one of the top programs in college golf," Gotterup said in an OU press release. "The chance to play for Coach Hybl and Coach Allcorn is an exciting one and I hope I can get the best out of my game while working with them. After my time at Rutgers, I've grown a lot and loved my time there, but I'm now looking forward to taking the next step in my career and that is playing at the University of Oklahoma."
The Sooners finished last season losing to Pepperdine, 3-2, in the final round of the national championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.