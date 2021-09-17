OU men's golf: Sooners rise to No. 2 in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll

Oklahoma sits at No. 2 in this week’s Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll while Bedlam rival Oklahoma State took the top spot.
Let the games 𝖇𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖓 📈#Sooners | @GolfCoachesAssn pic.twitter.com/lkO7t1bgHD— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) September 17, 2021
OU began its season seventh in the country, but quickly shot up the national leaderboard after an impressive early showing that included a second place finish at the Carmel Cup, an individual champion at the same event and a team championship at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational.
Oklahoma State began its season by topping Oklahoma in Pebble Beach to win the Carmel Cup. The Cowboys have not played since their victory, but will compete again Sept. 17-19 at the Fighting Illini Invitational in Olympia Fields, Illinois.
The Sooners' vault up the polls saw Oklahoma pass Vanderbilt, Texas, North Carolina, Arizona State and Pepperdine. The Waves began the season No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches’ Poll. After the week one shakeup, Pepperdine sits at No. 3 with Texas and Arizona State rounding out the top five.
Oklahoma received five first place votes, second only to Oklahoma State, which received six. The Sooners and Cowboys will face off again Oct. 4-5 at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth, Texas.
