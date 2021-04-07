You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners rise to No. 1 in latest Golfweek, Golfstat polls

Patrick Welch

Patrick Welch getting out of the sand trap.

 Photo courtesy of Josh Gateley, OU Athletic Department

The Sooners were announced as the No. 1 team in the nation on the Golfweek and Golfstat polls released late Wednesday afternoon.

The ranking comes after OU placed first by eight shots over Florida Statepreviously the No. 1 team in the nationin the inaugural Calusa Cup on April 6 in Naples, Florida. 

The Sooners’ next match will take place Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11 at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas. 

