OU men's golf: Sooners rise to No. 1 in latest Golfweek, Golfstat polls

The Sooners were announced as the No. 1 team in the nation on the Golfweek and Golfstat polls released late Wednesday afternoon.
There's a 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗡𝗼. 𝟭 in town‼️ 📊 https://t.co/b6pYrZA9Vi📊 https://t.co/iGqayMaUVi#Sooners | #L1S pic.twitter.com/9OuJGGfkeO— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) April 7, 2021
The ranking comes after OU placed first by eight shots over Florida State—previously the No. 1 team in the nation—in the inaugural Calusa Cup on April 6 in Naples, Florida.
The Sooners’ next match will take place Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11 at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas.
