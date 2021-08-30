You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Sooners release 2021-22 schedule

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Men's golf calusa cup

The OU men's golf team poses after winning the inaugural Calusa Cup, April 6.

 Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily/USA Today

Oklahoma released its 2021-22 schedule on Monday.

OU’s season begins on Sept. 3 at the Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, California. The following three weeks, the Sooners will be in Texas competing in the Maridoe and Nike Invitationals before finishing out their trip south of the Red River playing in the Big 12 Matchplay Championship. 

This marks the second year in a row that OU finds itself in both invitationals. The Sooners placed third in both in 2020.

“We're excited for the opportunity that is in front of us,” head men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release. “When we can play places like Pebble Beach, Colonial and East Lake, it continues to show that we want our guys at the best venues every year against the best competition.”

Hybl and the Sooners will have their wish granted as they close the fall season at the East Lake Cup, where OU will see three 2021 NCAA semifinalists. 

The Sooners will begin their spring season in Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Classic. Oklahoma then returns to the contiguous 48 for the Southern Highlands Colligate, N.I.T. At Omni Tucson National, and Calusa Cup before wrapping up the regular season at The Thunderbird Colligate. 

OU will begin postseason play on April 25th, 2022 at the Big 12 Stroke Play Championship in Trinity, Texas.

Oklahoma placed in the top five of every tournament it played in last season, winning three and making an appearance in the national championship.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments