OU men's golf: Sooners release 2021-22 schedule

Oklahoma released its 2021-22 schedule on Monday.
𝙍𝙪𝙣 𝙞𝙩 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠.The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣-2️⃣2️⃣ schedule is out! Find out where you can catch us this year ⏬📆 » https://t.co/RSWatEoMsh#Sooners | #ChampU pic.twitter.com/L6xc92DM6a— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) August 30, 2021
OU’s season begins on Sept. 3 at the Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, California. The following three weeks, the Sooners will be in Texas competing in the Maridoe and Nike Invitationals before finishing out their trip south of the Red River playing in the Big 12 Matchplay Championship.
This marks the second year in a row that OU finds itself in both invitationals. The Sooners placed third in both in 2020.
“We're excited for the opportunity that is in front of us,” head men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release. “When we can play places like Pebble Beach, Colonial and East Lake, it continues to show that we want our guys at the best venues every year against the best competition.”
Hybl and the Sooners will have their wish granted as they close the fall season at the East Lake Cup, where OU will see three 2021 NCAA semifinalists.
The Sooners will begin their spring season in Puerto Rico at the Puerto Rico Classic. Oklahoma then returns to the contiguous 48 for the Southern Highlands Colligate, N.I.T. At Omni Tucson National, and Calusa Cup before wrapping up the regular season at The Thunderbird Colligate.
OU will begin postseason play on April 25th, 2022 at the Big 12 Stroke Play Championship in Trinity, Texas.
Oklahoma placed in the top five of every tournament it played in last season, winning three and making an appearance in the national championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.