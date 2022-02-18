 Skip to main content
OU men's golf: Sooners ranked No. 1 in latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll

  • Updated
Chris Gotterup

Redshirt senior Chris Gotterup poses with his trophy after tying for the East Lake Cup individual championship on Oct. 25, 2021.

 OU Athletics

Oklahoma was ranked No. 1 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll on Friday.

The Sooners top ranking comes after their victory at the Puerto Rico Classic. Senior Chris Gotterup earned the second lowest score vs. par with a 20-under and claimed the individual title at the tournament.

Oklahoma received 19 out of 24 possible first-place votes, far outscoring second place Arizona State who only received four. Oklahoma State, Pepperdine and North Carolina rounded out the top five.

Oklahoma will look to continue its hot start from Feb. 25-Mar. 1 when the Sooners play in the Southern Highlands Collegiate in Las Vegas.

