OU men's golf: Sooners ranked No. 1 in Golfstat Top 25 poll

After being ranked No. 1 in the previous Golfweek and Sagarin rankings, Oklahoma found itself atop the Golfstat Top 25 poll on Thursday.
𝗨𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘂𝘀.#Sooners | https://t.co/L18N1a1s74 pic.twitter.com/s1ajD5MHWv— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) October 14, 2021
The Sooners unanimous No. 1 ranking comes on the heels of a third place finish at the Big 12 Matchplay Championship. The Sooners downed No. 2 Oklahoma State to earn their spot in the top three.
OU also received 15 first place votes in the GCAA Poll, 12 more votes than No. 4 North Carolina. No. 2 Oklahoma State received two first place votes. Arizona State, North Carolina and Texas rounded out the top five.
In the Golfstat Top 25, Oklahoma is followed by Arkansas. No. 2 is the Razorbacks’ highest ranking across the three polls.
Texas was the only team that did not share a spot in the top five of both polls. The Longhorns came in at No. 7 in the Golfstat rankings.
To make a clean sweep of all three polls, the Sooners once again took the top spot in the Golfweek/Sagarin Top 25. OU is followed in the rankings by Arizona State, Arkansas, Stanford and Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma will attempt to defend its No. 1 placement Oct. 25-27 when the Sooners play in the East Lake Cup on the Golf Channel.
