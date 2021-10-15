You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners ranked No. 1 in Golfstat Top 25 poll

Sooners semifnal

The Sooners huddle together after advancing to the NCAA National Championship on June 2.

 John Mendoza

After being ranked No. 1 in the previous Golfweek and Sagarin rankings, Oklahoma found itself atop the Golfstat Top 25 poll on Thursday. 

The Sooners unanimous No. 1 ranking comes on the heels of a third place finish at the Big 12 Matchplay Championship. The Sooners downed No. 2 Oklahoma State to earn their spot in the top three. 

OU also received 15 first place votes in the GCAA Poll, 12 more votes than No. 4 North Carolina. No. 2 Oklahoma State received two first place votes. Arizona State, North Carolina and Texas rounded out the top five.  

In the Golfstat Top 25, Oklahoma is followed by Arkansas. No. 2 is the Razorbacks’ highest ranking across the three polls. 

Texas was the only team that did not share a spot in the top five of both polls. The Longhorns came in at No. 7 in the Golfstat rankings. 

To make a clean sweep of all three polls, the Sooners once again took the top spot in the Golfweek/Sagarin Top 25. OU is followed in the rankings by Arizona State, Arkansas, Stanford and Oklahoma State. 

Oklahoma will attempt to defend its No. 1 placement Oct. 25-27 when the Sooners play in the East Lake Cup on the Golf Channel. 

