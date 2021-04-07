OU men's golf: Sooners notch 8-stroke win over Florida State, Georgia Tech in inaugural Calusa Cup

The Sooners held off then-No.1 Florida State and Georgia Tech with an eight-stroke win in the inaugural Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida on Tuesday.
Congratulations to the @OU_MGolf team for winning the Inaugural #CalusaCup by eight shots over the top-team in the nation yesterday. The 2nd-ranked Sooners are eyeing the #RoadToGrayhawk.📸 @usatodaysports pic.twitter.com/Go6sNNzFvQ— Grayhawk Golf Club (@GrayhawkGolf) April 7, 2021
Newly-ranked No.1 Oklahoma notched its third win of the season, tying a program record for second-most wins in a single season. Junior Logan McCallister, the runner-up of the cup, led OU to the only under par rating (-5, 859) of the two-day tournament. Along with McCallister’s finish, three Oklahoma All-Americans placed in the top-15. In a field win that featured the nation’s top three teams, the Sooners were able to squeeze out the 28th victory of head coach Ryan Hybl’s 12-year career.
"Extremely proud of how our guys competed all week," Hybl said in a press release after the win. "Finishing off the Calusa Cup with the low-final round continues to build our confidence. The best part is that everyone contributed in a major way this week, and it gave us a great win on a difficult golf course."
McCallister was the best golfer for the Sooners in the event on Monday. The junior carded back-to-back 68s in the final 36 holes, pitting him one spot behind Florida State freshman Jon Pak, who’s ranked No.1 on the PGA Tour U list. McCallister started off Sunday afternoon by hitting a 5-over on the first nine holes, but he finished the day by sinking a field high 17 birdies on 45 shots.
"I started off horrible on Sunday on the front nine and just tried to push the reset button and forget about those holes and pretend it was a new tournament," McAllister said in a release afterward. "I was trying to guide the ball because the areas into the greens are so tight, but coach just told me to make aggressive golf swings, and it really paid off over the last 45 holes."
Redshirt seniors in No. 10-ranked Quade Cummins and No. 1-ranked Garett Reband continued their spring dominance at the cup. Reband, named the Big 12 Golfer of the Month on Wednesday, shot a 2-under 70, which was just enough to solidify a top-15 finish. Cummins garnered his first top-10 finish this spring and the 18th of his career.
The Sooners’ next match will take place from Friday, April 9 to Sunday, April 11 at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.