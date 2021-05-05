You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners named No. 1 seed in NCAA Albuquerque Regional Tournament

Men's golf calusa cup

The OU men's golf team poses after winning the inaugural Calusa Cup April 6.

 Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily/USA Today

The Sooners were named the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Albuquerque Regional Tournament on Wednesday. 

The Sooners recently placed second in the Big 12 Championship behind No. 3 ranked Oklahoma State. There, senior Quade Cummins and junior Logan McCallister placed second and tied for a share of sixth, respectively, on the Big 12 All Tournament team. Their performances helped OU tie the lowest 72-hole record in the conference championship’s history, with a score of 1130 (+10).

Despite the loss, Oklahoma was still ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team on the coaches poll when it was released on April 30th. 

The NCAA’s Southwest Regional is set to take place May 17-19 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. There, the Sooners will have a chance to advance to the NCAA championship if they win the Southwest Regional. 

