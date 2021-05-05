OU men's golf: Sooners named No. 1 seed in NCAA Albuquerque Regional Tournament

The Sooners were named the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Albuquerque Regional Tournament on Wednesday.
𝗡𝗢. 𝟭 𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗦𝗘𝗘𝗗— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 5, 2021
The Sooners are heading out west as the nation's top seed in the Albuquerque Regional! #Sooners | #L1S pic.twitter.com/gYccXNBeu6
The Sooners recently placed second in the Big 12 Championship behind No. 3 ranked Oklahoma State. There, senior Quade Cummins and junior Logan McCallister placed second and tied for a share of sixth, respectively, on the Big 12 All Tournament team. Their performances helped OU tie the lowest 72-hole record in the conference championship’s history, with a score of 1130 (+10).
Despite the loss, Oklahoma was still ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team on the coaches poll when it was released on April 30th.
The NCAA’s Southwest Regional is set to take place May 17-19 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. There, the Sooners will have a chance to advance to the NCAA championship if they win the Southwest Regional.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.