You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Sooners' Logan McAllister moves to No. 3 in PGA Tour’s Velocity Global Ranking

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Sooners semifnal

The Sooners huddle together after advancing to the NCAA National Championship on June 2.

 John Mendoza

After an impressive victory at the Carmel Cup last weekend, Oklahoma senior Logan McAllister moved to No. 3 in PGA Tour’s Velocity Global Ranking.

Beginning the season as Velocity Global’s seventh ranked collegiate golfer, McAllister rose four spots after a strong start to the Sooners’ fall campaign. 

The OU star sits behind Texas senior Pierceson Coody and Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett in the latest ranking update. Coody and Bennett began the year ranked first and second nationally.

McAllister’s rise on the national leaderboard saw the senior from Oklahoma City pass Texas’ Cole Hammer, South Carolina’s Ryan Hall, Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra and Wake Forest’s Alex Fitzpatrick. 

McAllister and Chacarra battled last weekend in Pebble Beach. McAllister taking the individual win while Chacarra’s sixth place finish helped No. 3 Oklahoma State win team play. 

Next week, McAllister will have another chance to improve his rank when Oklahoma plays at the Maridoe Invitational, Sept. 13-15 on the Golf Channel. This event will feature the nation’s three highest ranked golfers in the same field, as Texas and Texas A&M will also be competing.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments