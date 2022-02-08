OU men's golf: Sooners' Logan McAllister, Chris Gotterup named to watch list for Ben Hogan Award

Oklahoma seniors Logan McAllister and Chris Gotterup were named to the 2022 Ben Hogan Award watch list on Thursday.
𝙇𝙚𝙙 𝙗𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 🤝@ChrisGotterup and @lmcallister00 are on the spring watch list for the @BenHoganAward!📰 » https://t.co/HQVFGxSZk5#Sooners | #ChampU pic.twitter.com/8NZl4evA7Z— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) February 8, 2022
The Ben Hogan Award annually recognizes the nation’s top amateur golfer. The Sooners are one of seven schools with at least two players named to the watchlist, joining Arizona State, North Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, Wake Forest and in-state rival Oklahoma State.
Gotterup, a native of Little Silver, New Jersey, enters the spring as the No. 1-ranked golfer in the nation, according to Golfweek. The Rutgers transfer and former Big Ten Player of the Year won the East Lake Cup individual title in October and helped the Sooners to a team championship with a victory over Oklahoma State in the event.
McAllister, an Oklahoma City native, enters the spring ranked No. 15 nationally, according to Golfweek. McAllister was named a third team All-American by Golfweek and the Golf Coaches Association of America last season.
The 10 semifinalists for the Hogan Award will be unveiled April 15. The Sooners tee off to being their 2022 season on Feb. 13 at the Puerto Rico Classic.
