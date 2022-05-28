 Skip to main content
OU men's golf: Sooners in first place after 2nd day of NCAA Finals

OU Golf Regional

Fans and family take group picture with OU men's golf team after it wins NCAA Regional. 

 OU Athletics

Oklahoma men’s golf moved into first place after the second day of the NCAA Finals.

The Sooners were led on Saturday by seniors Chris Gotterup and Logan McAlister. Gotterup carded a 4-under to move into a tie for fourth individually, seven strokes better than his Friday performance. McAlister shot 1-under to move to tied for sixth with freshman Drew Goodman, who scored even par on Friday and Saturday.

As a team, OU shot 5-under on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Vanderbilt. The Commodores shot 2-over to fall into second place, followed by Oklahoma State, North Carolina and Pepperdine.

Oklahoma continues with the second half of stroke play on Sunday.

