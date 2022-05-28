OU men's golf: Sooners in first place after 2nd day of NCAA Finals

Oklahoma men’s golf moved into first place after the second day of the NCAA Finals.
There are still a few teams finishing up R2 at NCAAs, but here's what we know...▪️ Oklahoma (+2) leads the field at the midway point▪️ Three #Sooners are inside the top 6️⃣▪️ We are 20 shots clear of the Monday match-play cut▫ 𝗝𝗼𝗯'𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗲𝗱 pic.twitter.com/gtS3kAvxJk— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 29, 2022
The Sooners were led on Saturday by seniors Chris Gotterup and Logan McAlister. Gotterup carded a 4-under to move into a tie for fourth individually, seven strokes better than his Friday performance. McAlister shot 1-under to move to tied for sixth with freshman Drew Goodman, who scored even par on Friday and Saturday.
As a team, OU shot 5-under on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Vanderbilt. The Commodores shot 2-over to fall into second place, followed by Oklahoma State, North Carolina and Pepperdine.
Oklahoma continues with the second half of stroke play on Sunday.
