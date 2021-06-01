You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Sooners headed to national championship after defeating No. 1 Arizona State, No. 5 Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Quade Cummins

Quade Cummins during the Sooners' semifinal matchup against Arizona State on June 1.

 John Mendoza

No. 4 Oklahoma defeated both No. 5 Illinois and No. 1 Arizona State in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches on Tuesday, qualifying its spot for the 2021 NCAA National Championship.

The Sooners' semifinal victory came after redshirt senior Jonathan Brightwell defeated David Puig, junior Logan McAllister bested Mason Andersen and redshirt senior Quade Cummins outlasted Cameron Sisk.

Cummins and Sisk's battle on the Grayhawk Golf Club's 330-yard, 17th hole decided the semifinal, as the match was tied 2-2 entering it. There, Cummins birdied the hole from to send OU to its first national title match since 2017.

"This is why I came to OU and decided to come back," Cummins told media after the semifinal. "We practiced so hard all season long and it's for moments like that. Not every place is like Oklahoma. You come to Oklahoma to win and for moments like this."

That was not the first time Cummins' play lifted the Sooners on the day. Earlier on, the Weatherford native down Illinois' Tommy Kuhl to give Oklahoma a 3-2 win and advance to the semifinal against the Sun Devils.

Now, the Sooners will take on No. 3 Pepperdine at 3:35 p.m. on June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the national championship.

Newsletters

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments