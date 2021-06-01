OU men's golf: Sooners headed to national championship after defeating No. 1 Arizona State, No. 5 Illinois

No. 4 Oklahoma defeated both No. 5 Illinois and No. 1 Arizona State in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches on Tuesday, qualifying its spot for the 2021 NCAA National Championship.
The Oklahoma Sooners will play for a national championship tomorrow afternoon!#Sooners | #L1S pic.twitter.com/HxqWYRc32i— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) June 2, 2021
The Sooners' semifinal victory came after redshirt senior Jonathan Brightwell defeated David Puig, junior Logan McAllister bested Mason Andersen and redshirt senior Quade Cummins outlasted Cameron Sisk.
Cummins and Sisk's battle on the Grayhawk Golf Club's 330-yard, 17th hole decided the semifinal, as the match was tied 2-2 entering it. There, Cummins birdied the hole from to send OU to its first national title match since 2017.
"This is why I came to OU and decided to come back," Cummins told media after the semifinal. "We practiced so hard all season long and it's for moments like that. Not every place is like Oklahoma. You come to Oklahoma to win and for moments like this."
That was not the first time Cummins' play lifted the Sooners on the day. Earlier on, the Weatherford native down Illinois' Tommy Kuhl to give Oklahoma a 3-2 win and advance to the semifinal against the Sun Devils.
Quade Cummins sends the Oklahoma Sooners to the national semifinal!— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) June 1, 2021
Sooners 3, Illinois 2#Sooners | #L1S pic.twitter.com/XEwHheCDuz
Now, the Sooners will take on No. 3 Pepperdine at 3:35 p.m. on June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona, for the national championship.
