OU men's golf: Sooners headed to National Championship after 4-stroke comeback in Albuquerque Regional

Oklahoma sealed its 10th consecutive spot in the NCAA national championships by coming back from a four-stroke deficit in the Albuquerque Regional on Wednesday.
Sooner Magic leads to Grayhawk‼️Oklahoma is national Championship bound for the 10th straight time! #Sooners | #L1S pic.twitter.com/uWLnczhmZb— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 19, 2021
OU was tied with Texas A&M and San Diego heading to the final hole. Four birdies on the 18th lifted the Sooners into fourth place, one stroke ahead of the Toreros.
Redshirt senior Jonathan Brightwell pushed Oklahoma through a difficult first two days. He shot -10 for the tournament, finishing tied for second. Brightwell also had the birdie putt on 18 to clinch a national championship appearance for the Sooners.
"I came to Oklahoma for moments like this," Brightwell said in an OU press release. "This is why we're here and I've never been to nationals so it's a huge deal for me. It's hard to get through regionals, especially because we didn't have our best stuff."
Fellow redshirt seniors Garrett Reband and Quade Cummins shot -2 and +2, respectively, for the tournament. Both birdied on the final hole with Brightwell and freshman substitute Ben Lorenz, who replaced junior Patrick Welch after the first day. Lorenz finished even at the tournament.
Junior Logan McAlister finished +1 at the regional. His 70 and 73 on Monday and Tuesday were crucial to the Sooners success on days when his teammates didn’t play as well.
The Sooners will travel to Grayhawk Country Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, to compete for the national championship May 28-June 2.
