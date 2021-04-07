OU men's golf: Sooners' Garett Reband named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for March

Oklahoma golfer Garett Reband was named March’s Big 12 Golfer of the Month on Wednesday afternoon.
🏌️♂️ #Big12Golf 𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗳𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 🏌️♀️▪️ @OU_MGolf's Garett Reband▪️ @TexasTechWGolf's Sofia GarciaDetails ➡️ https://t.co/HjG257WFs6 pic.twitter.com/PPtM9gWfc6— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) April 7, 2021
Reband, who led the Sooners to back-to-back runner up wins in the Men’s NIT and the George Hannon Collegiate, averaged a 69.56 in nine rounds — seven of those below par — for the month.
Reband’s medalist honor at the NIT and runner-up finish in the Collegiate moved him up from seventh to second place in the PGA Tour U rankings.
The Sooners’ next match will take place from Friday April 9 to Sunday April 11 at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas.
