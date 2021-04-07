You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Sooners' Garett Reband named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for March

Garett Reband

Then-junior men's golfer Garett Reband swings, 2019. 

 Photo by Eric Miller, OU athletic department.

Oklahoma golfer Garett Reband was named March’s Big 12 Golfer of the Month on Wednesday afternoon.

Reband, who led the Sooners to back-to-back runner up wins in the Men’s NIT and the George Hannon Collegiate, averaged a 69.56 in nine rounds — seven of those below par — for the month. 

Reband’s medalist honor at the NIT and runner-up finish in the Collegiate moved him up from seventh to second place in the PGA Tour U rankings.

The Sooners’ next match will take place from Friday April 9 to Sunday April 11 at the Aggie Invitational in Bryan, Texas.

