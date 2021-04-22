You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Sooners' Garett Reband named Ben Hogan Award semifinalist for 2nd-straight year

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Garett Reband

Then-junior men's golfer Garett Reband swings, 2019. 

 Eric Miller/OU Athletics

Redshirt senior Garett Reband was named a Ben Hogan Award semifinalist for the second consecutive year on Thursday afternoon.

The Ben Hogan Award recognizes the nation’s top amateur golfer annually. Reband owns one of the most prestigious careers for the Sooners, leading the team in all-time single season and career scoring averages. The South Carolina native currently ranks seventh in national polls and rose as high as No. 3 in his junior year.

"It's truly an honor to been named a semifinalist for the Hogan Award," Reband said in a Thursday press release. "To be in the conversation for the nation's best is awesome and it shows that all my hard work over the last couple of years has paid off and allowed me to play a high level pretty consistently."

The No.1 Sooners and Reband will turn their focus to the Big 12 Championship on April 26-28 at the Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments