OU men's golf: Sooners finish second at Colonial Collegiate Invitational

After placing three golfers in the tournament’s top seven, Oklahoma finished second in the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at the Colonial Country Club on Tuesday.
Three #Sooners finish inside the top 🔟 as OU continues its streak of top-three regular-season finishes ⤵️https://t.co/AJep62gbw2— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) October 5, 2021
OU and Stanford battled to the final hole, with the Cardinal coming out on top at three under par. The Sooners fell just short of first place, finishing two below par.
"It was a great week on a historical golf course," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release after the tournament. "We played well this week and just got beat by a very good Stanford team that played unbelievable today."
Oklahoma and Stanford dominated the rest of a talented field that included eight teams ranked within the Top 25.
No. 5 Oklahoma State tied with Wake Forest for third place at three over par. Pepperdine rounded out the top five, shooting six over par.
The Sooners notched their third top two finish of the season. OU placed second at the Carmel Cup to begin the season and won the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational the following week. All of OU’s tournaments this season have come down to the wire, with the final hole deciding the tournament winners.
Senior Logan McAllister and redshirt senior Chris Gotterup tied for third at three under par. This is the second top three finish for both Sooners. McAlister won the Carmel Cup and Gotterup tied for third at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational.
Sharing 18th place after the first two rounds, McAlister moved 15 spots up the leaderboard on Tuesday. The Oklahoma City native finished round three in 65 strokes, the Sooners’ lowest round of the season.
Jaxon Dowell impressed in his Oklahoma debut, tying for seventh place with Georgia’s Nic Cassidy at one under par. The redshirt freshman from Edmond was the only other Sooner to finish below par.
Freshman Drew Goodman started hot, but struggled in the final two rounds. Goodman sat tied for second after the first 18 holes before dropping 39 spots to finish tied for 41st at nine over par.
Senior Patrick Welch rounded out the leaderboard for OU, placing 70th at 17 over par. The Aliso Viejo, California, product moved two spots up the leaderboard in the final round.
The Sooners will look to continue their success next week at the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas. The tournament takes place Oct. 11-13 and will be one of only two remaining tournaments in Oklahoma’s fall season.
