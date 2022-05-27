OU men's golf: Sooners finish first day of NCAA Finals in sixth place

Oklahoma finished the first day of the NCAA Finals alone in sixth place.
𝕀𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕞𝕚𝕩.#Sooners (+7) into the clubhouse in solo 6th after 18 holes at NCAAs with under half the field still on the course. Drew Goodman (T8, E) paces us on the day in his first NCAA round. #NCAAGolf | https://t.co/85v4jbcAxd pic.twitter.com/Hm6OqdXmHD— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 28, 2022
The Sooners shot 7-over on the day, five strokes behind Vanderbilt. Oregon, Auburn, Kansas and Arizona sat in between the Commodores and OU with several teams still playing golf.
Freshman Drew Goodman led OU on the first day, shooting even par, and finished the round tied for eighth individually. Senior Logan McAlister carded a 1-over, while senior Chris Gotterup and sophomore Ben Lorenz finished 3-over to close Oklahoma’s Friday scoring.
The Sooners take the course for their second round of golf on Saturday. OU has 54 holes of stroke play remaining, to take place from Saturday to Monday, May 30, before match play begins.
