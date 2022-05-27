 Skip to main content
OU men's golf: Sooners finish first day of NCAA Finals in sixth place

  • Updated
  • 0
OU men's golf team

The OU men's golf team poses after winning the 2022 Big 12 Championship on April 27 at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Trinity Texas

 OU Athletics

Oklahoma finished the first day of the NCAA Finals alone in sixth place.

The Sooners shot 7-over on the day, five strokes behind Vanderbilt. Oregon, Auburn, Kansas and Arizona sat in between the Commodores and OU with several teams still playing golf.

Freshman Drew Goodman led OU on the first day, shooting even par, and finished the round tied for eighth individually. Senior Logan McAlister carded a 1-over, while senior Chris Gotterup and sophomore Ben Lorenz finished 3-over to close Oklahoma’s Friday scoring.

The Sooners take the course for their second round of golf on Saturday. OU has 54 holes of stroke play remaining, to take place from Saturday to Monday, May 30, before match play begins.

