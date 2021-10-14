OU men's golf: Sooners finish 3rd in Big 12 Matchplay Championship

Oklahoma claimed third place at the Big 12 Match Play Championship in Hockley, Texas, on Wednesday.
After losing to No. 10 Texas Tech in the tournament semi-final, the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State to achieve their placing.
Another Bedlam 𝗪No. 1 OU knocks off No. 2 Oklahoma State to take home the 🥉 at the Big 12 Match Play Championship! #Sooners 5, OSU 1 pic.twitter.com/VnDU5fACTT— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) October 13, 2021
OU began the event with pool play, where it found itself matched with No. 13 Kansas, Kansas State, No. 10 Texas Tech and West Virginia.
Oklahoma’s first match in the grouping was a 4-1-1 victory over the Mountaineers. Seniors Patrick Welch and Logan McAllister were the only two Sooners who did not record a win against WVU.
In its second match, OU took down Kansas State and McAllister bounced back with a win against the Wildcats. Sophomore Ben Lorenz replaced Welch in the last match of the day, tying Kansas State senior Will Hopkins.
Redshirt senior Chris Gotterup, redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell Jr. and Jaxon Dowell led the Sooners' day one effort with two wins apiece to finish the first two rounds of pool play unbeaten.
Up next for Oklahoma was a battle with No. 13 Kansas. OU tied the Jayhawks in its only match of day two.
"We knew Kansas would be a tough match and it was just that," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release following the second day of the tournament.
Gotterup and Campbell Jr. continued their impressive performances, each earning wins against Kansas to remain undefeated following day two. McAllister added the Sooners’ third victory of the match, bringing the score to 3-3.
Following its tie with Kansas, Oklahoma took on No. 10 Texas Tech with a championship berth on the line. OU continued its recent string of nail biting finishes, fighting with the Red Raiders to the final hole before ultimately falling 3-1-2.
The Sooners only triumph over Texas Tech was a win from McAllister. As Texas Tech moved on to the championship, OU was tasked with No. 2 Oklahoma State in a bedlam match for third place.
Oklahoma dominated the rival Cowboys, as five out of six Sooner golfers recorded wins. OU’s third-place finish marks the first time this season it has finished outside of the top two in a tournament.
Gotterup and Campbell Jr. led the way for the Sooners with four wins and only one loss at the event. Dowell finished the week with a 3-1-1 record, McAllister also recorded three wins on the week.
Freshman Drew Goodman notched two wins over the Sooners’ five matches, winning one more hole than each of his opponents.
Welch only competed in three matches, ending with a win, loss and tie. Lorenz spelled Welch against Kansas and Kansas State, tying one match and losing the other.
Oklahoma’s final event of the fall season will be Oct. 25-27 when it competes in the East Lake Cup at the historic East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta, Georgia.
