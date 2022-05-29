OU men's golf: Sooners finish 3rd day of NCAA Finals in 1st place

Oklahoma finished Sunday’s round of golf alone in first place.
Oklahoma (1st, -1) gets into the clubhouse with the 54-hole lead as the only team under par! We'll tee off in the final group tomorrow with OSU (+3) and Vandy (+5). Gotterup (2, -3), Welch (4, -1) in the hunt for the individual title. #Sooners | https://t.co/85v4jbcAxd pic.twitter.com/OTFLKSlCDd— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 29, 2022
The Sooners were led on Saturday by senior Patrick Welch, who shot a clean 7-under to move to fourth overall. Senior Chris Gotterup also shot 2-under on the day, helping propel Oklahoma to its excellent finish. Gotterup’s round also placed him at second overall, one stroke behind Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent.
As a team, OU shot 3-under to move to 1-under overall. Oklahoma is the only team under par and has a four and six stroke lead over Oklahoma State, and Vanderbilt, respectively. North Carolina and Pepperdine round out the top five and are the only other teams that have shot better than 18-over on the weekend.
The Sooners take the course again on Monday for the final round of stroke play before match play.
