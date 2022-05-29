 Skip to main content
OU men's golf: Sooners finish 3rd day of NCAA Finals in 1st place

Logan McAllister

Senior Logan McAllister during the 2022 Big 12 Championship at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Trinity, Texas.

 OU Athletics

Oklahoma finished Sunday’s round of golf alone in first place.

 

The Sooners were led on Saturday by senior Patrick Welch, who shot a clean 7-under to move to fourth overall. Senior Chris Gotterup also shot 2-under on the day, helping propel Oklahoma to its excellent finish. Gotterup’s round also placed him at second overall, one stroke behind Vanderbilt’s Gordon Sargent.

As a team, OU shot 3-under to move to 1-under overall. Oklahoma is the only team under par and has a four and six stroke lead over Oklahoma State, and Vanderbilt, respectively. North Carolina and Pepperdine round out the top five and are the only other teams that have shot better than 18-over on the weekend.

The Sooners take the course again on Monday for the final round of stroke play before match play.

