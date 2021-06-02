OU men's golf: Sooners fall in NCAA National Championship to Pepperdine; ending storied careers for team's seniors

Redshirt senior Quade Cummins couldn’t believe it was over.
As freshmen Ben Lorenz fell on the final hole of the NCAA championship to Pepperdine’s Clay Leager, Cummins could only watch as the fourth-seeded Sooners were defeated, 3-2, by the third-seeded Waves in the national title round at the Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
For Cummins alongside redshirt seniors Garett Reband and Jonathan Brightwell, this was not only a stinging championship loss but also the last game of their long, tenured Sooner careers.
“It's very well noted how great these seniors have been for us over the years,” head coach Ryan Hybl said after the loss. “None of them planned on being here this year until about the end of March… I'm so thankful for them and their efforts over the years because I'm going to tell you, when it comes to our sport, in particular, having a bunch of old guys can also be difficult, because they've been through the routines, they understand what's about to hit them every single day.
"That was probably one of the toughest jobs to try and create a new feel. You know that it was gonna be a new day, a new week, to spark the energy out of everyone.”
Despite making a birdie on the game-winning hole in the semifinal round against No. 1 seeded Arizona State on Tuesday, the Weatherford native was swiftly defeated in the early rounds by Pepperdine sophomore William Leaw. Leaw quickly took advantage of his anchor position and downed the redshirt senior in the final match-play of his career. Cummings’ loss was a pivotal point in the championship, but the former All-American is content with moving on.
“My playing career might be over, but I'll be a part of Sooner nation forever,” Cummins said. “If I leave anything behind, I would hope it'd be work ethic. You know, I hope I taught those young guys, because I was one of those young guys at one point in time the old guys taught me that. So I hope those young guys can get back to this stage and hopefully pull through next time.”
Reband also struggled in the championship on Wednesday night. After losing both of his matches in the quarter and semifinal rounds of the NCAA Championship, Reband could not rebound, being bested by Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith in a quick fashion.
Junior Logan McCallister and Brightwell were the only Sooners to contribute wins to Oklahoma’s match count. McCallister even knocked in a hole-in-one — his second one of this week — in the eighth hole of his title match. Despite its efforts, Oklahoma could not capitalize in the final moments of the championship.
ACE x2️⃣ @lmcallister00 gets his SECOND hole-in-one of the week and goes 2️⃣🆙 as OU is fighting here in the title match! #Sooners | #L1S pic.twitter.com/ALa0BQ6FUA— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) June 2, 2021
“Pepperdine did a phenomenal job in particular making some big time clutch putts,” Hybl said. ”I'm thinking more of probably the front nine, when a lot of these matches gain and lose momentum. We definitely had some giveaways kind of early on in the matches from what I was seeing and being told. So, but you know, it's match play, and we're playing golf at a super high level and on a very difficult golf course.”
As Hybl helps his team move past its championship loss, he will now bid farewell to his team’s redshirt seniors and usher in a new era with McCallister leading the way.
"Today was really a passing of the torch from our old guys to the younger ones," Hybl said. "Logan McAllister is the new leader of our team, and Ben Lorenz came out and showed the nation that he can play with the best of him. I'm so excited for the future of this program, and I'm just proud of our guys.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.