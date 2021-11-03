OU men's golf: Sooners' Chris Gotterup named Big 12 Golfer of the Month for October

Oklahoma redshirt senior Chris Gotterup was named October’s Big 12 Golfer of the Month on Wednesday.
🏌️ 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨 𝙂𝙤𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙪𝙥, @OU_MGolf #Big12Golf Golfer of the MonthDetails ➡️ https://t.co/owzGLoITC3 pic.twitter.com/aQrlw9Uzk6— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 3, 2021
Gotterup’s selection continues a recent string of success for the Rutgers transfer, who Golfweek ranked as the nation's No. 1 golfer to close out the fall season.
The Little Silver, New Jersey, native placed in the top 3 three times and helped OU to top three finishes in each of its fall events. Gotterup closed out the first half of the Sooners’ 2021-22 campaign with a victory at the prestigious East Lake Cup in Atlanta.
Thursday marked the 2020-21 Big 10 Player of the Year’s first time winning Big 12 Golfer of the Month. It was also the first time an OU golfer has won the honor this season.
Gotterup currently ranks 29th in PGA Tour University’s Velocity Global Ranking. The top 15 golfers in the poll earn a spot on the Korn Ferry Tour once their collegiate season ends. OU senior Logan McAllister comes in at No. 3 on Velocity Global’s leaderboard.
Oklahoma’s season resumes Feb. 13-15 when it travels to Puerto Rico to compete in the Puerto Rico Classic.
