OU men's golf: Sooners ascend to No. 1 in latest Golfweek/Sagarin Top 25

Oklahoma found itself atop the national leaderboard in the newest edition of the Golfweek/Sagarin Top 25 rankings released Friday.
𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜. The Sooners return to the top of the polls as the No. 1 team in the country in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin poll‼️#Sooners | @golfweek pic.twitter.com/rivb4TudUj— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) October 1, 2021
The jump in ranking comes off the heels of an impressive comeback victory at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, Texas, two weeks ago. The Sooners battled back in the final round to steal the trophy from No. 6 Texas.
The Maridoe marked the second nail biting finish for Oklahoma this season. No. 5 Oklahoma State managed to hold off a late comeback attempt from OU to win the Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, California on Sept. 5.
Oklahoma is followed in the Top 25 by Arizona State, BYU and North Carolina with the Cowboys rounding out the top five.
Texas, ranked No. 6, puts three Big 12 teams in the top six. With the end of the fall season approaching, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas will be in fierce competition to take the top spot in the conference.
The Sooners will see both of their rivals again next week as they compete in the Nike Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth from Oct. 4-5. That marks the third event of the season for all three teams.
