OU men's golf: Ryan Hybl named Big 12 Coach of the Year; 4 Sooners named to all-conference team

Sooners semifnal

The Sooners huddle together after advancing to the NCAA National Championship on June 2.

 John Mendoza

Head coach Ryan Hybl, redshirt seniors Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell, along with juniors Patrick Welch and Logan McCallister earned Big 12 accolades on Tuesday.

Hybl was announced as the conference’s coach of the year, while each player was named to the All-Big 12 team for the first time in their careers.

This is Hybl’s second time receiving the award since joining the Sooners in 2009, with his first honor coming in 2018. Hybl led the Sooners to runner-up finishes in the Big 12 and National Championships, while also landing them as the nation’s consensus No. 1 before the end of the season. 

Oklahoma’s four selections to the All-Big 12 team are the single most in program history, and also tie the record for the single most selections in conference history. The four Sooners have now brought Oklahoma’s all-time All-Big 12 selections to 26, the third most in conference history. 

Fourth seeded Oklahoma finished its season with a 3-2 loss to Pepperdine in the final round of the national championship on June 2 at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

