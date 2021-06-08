OU men's golf: Ryan Hybl named Big 12 Coach of the Year; 4 Sooners named to all-conference team

Head coach Ryan Hybl, redshirt seniors Quade Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell, along with juniors Patrick Welch and Logan McCallister earned Big 12 accolades on Tuesday.
Hybl was announced as the conference’s coach of the year, while each player was named to the All-Big 12 team for the first time in their careers.
The most selections in school history❗4️⃣ Sooners were named to the All-Big 12 team. A fitting end to one of the best years in program history. 🔗 | https://t.co/suoN9eo0wx#Sooners | @Big12Conference pic.twitter.com/b2Ea7qvUhW— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) June 8, 2021
This is Hybl’s second time receiving the award since joining the Sooners in 2009, with his first honor coming in 2018. Hybl led the Sooners to runner-up finishes in the Big 12 and National Championships, while also landing them as the nation’s consensus No. 1 before the end of the season.
Oklahoma’s four selections to the All-Big 12 team are the single most in program history, and also tie the record for the single most selections in conference history. The four Sooners have now brought Oklahoma’s all-time All-Big 12 selections to 26, the third most in conference history.
Fourth seeded Oklahoma finished its season with a 3-2 loss to Pepperdine in the final round of the national championship on June 2 at the Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.