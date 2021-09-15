OU men's golf: Rutgers transfer Chris Gotterup leads Sooners to Maridoe Collegiate Invitational victory

Redshirt senior Chris Gotterup sunk a putt to par the final hole, lifting Oklahoma over rival Texas to win The Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, Texas on Wednesday.
BOOMER SOONER! 👊 @OU_MGolf wins the @MaridoeGolfClub Collegiate Invitational. #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/YzkWRSf4Wz— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 15, 2021
OU came into the final round in third place, trailing No. 3 Arizona State by four strokes and No. 5 Texas by two strokes.
The Sooners once again showed their ability to finish strong, shooting a 281 in round three, the lowest round by any team all week. Oklahoma finished the tournament three under par, followed by No. 5 Texas at two under par and No. 3 Arizona State at two over par.
One of only three teams to shoot under par on day three, Oklahoma had the lowest score at seven under par.
The Sooners began their comeback on the eighth hole of the final 18 with a birdie by Gotterup, an offseason transfer from Rutgers. OU continued to gain momentum on the 11th hole, which included four of five Sooners golfers birdeying.
After a bogey on the 15th hole by senior Logan McAllister, the Sooners had come all the way back to tie the Longhorns. The tie was maintained by an 18th hole birdie from senior Patrick Welch.
With the match tied, and only one golfer left on the course, Gotterup finished off the comeback for Oklahoma by sinking the five foot putt on the final hole of the tournament to give the Sooners their first win of the season.
The Maridoe is a big win for OU, which saw some of the best teams in the country in Carrollton. Eight of the 15 teams competing were ranked in the Top 25, five of which were ranked inside the top ten.
On the individual side, Oklahoma was led by Gotterup. The Little Silver, New Jersey native shot six under par on the week, good enough to tie for third place.
All five OU golfers finished inside the top 30 in a field of 75. Freshman Drew Goodman and senior Patrick Welch tied for 11th, finishing the event at one over par.
Last week’s individual winner, Logan McAllister, closed out the weekend tied for 18th at three over par. Stephen Campbell Jr. rounded out the Sooners at eight over par, finishing tied for 28th. Arizona State’s Cameron Sisk edged out Texas Tech’s Baard Skogen in a playoff to take the individual victory.
Oklahoma has finished in the top two of both of its first two tournaments, leaving a promising outlook on the rest of its season.
“This is always motivation for us to get back and get to work. We’re going to be that much more hungry,” head coach Ryan Hybl said after the win. “We head to Colonial (Country Club) in two weeks… we’re excited about our schedule and what’s in the future for these guys.”
The Sooners compete next in Fort Worth, at the Nike Collegiate Invitational from Oct. 4-5.
