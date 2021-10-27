OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners win East Lake Cup, Chris Gotterup ties for individual championship

Oklahoma edged out No. 2 Oklahoma State on Wednesday en route to a first place finish at the East Lake Cup. Rutgers transfer Chris Gotterup tied for the individual championship earlier in the week.
𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚’𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮 ☝️ The Sooners win Bedlam, 3-2, to take home the East Lake Cup championship! #Sooners | #ChampU pic.twitter.com/YlWViqIXwn— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) October 27, 2021
Each season, four of the top mens and womens collegiate teams are selected to play in the East Lake Cup at historic East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The course was home to golf legend Bobby Jones. This year’s field included No. 3 Arizona State, No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Oklahoma State and No. 11 Pepperdine.
Day one of the tournament crowned the individual champions, Gotterup, the Sooners’ redshirt senior, and Arizona State freshman Preston Summerhays. The Sooners’ Patrick Welch, who did not compete in this year’s tournament, won the East Lake Cup in 2020.
OU redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell Jr. joined Gotterup among the top five finishers. The Richmond, Texas, native shot one under par on Monday to tie Pepperdine seniors Joey Vrzich and Derek Hitchner for fifth place.
No other Sooners finished stroke play under par. Senior Logan McAllister, the third OU golfer on the scorecard, was the closest at two over. McAllister tied Arizona State senior Cameron Sisk and Oklahoma State junior Brian Stark for 12th place.
Redshirt freshman Jaxon Dowell and true freshman Drew Goodman took the bottom two individual spots after shooting seven and nine over par. The duo bounced back in match play on Tuesday, though.
Monday also determined the match play seeding for the following two days, which decided the team champion. Last year’s East Lake Cup winner, Pepperdine, which went on to defeat OU in the 2020 national championship, earned the No. 1 seed after comfortably beating second place Arizona State in stroke play. Oklahoma State and Oklahoma tied for third, but the Cowboys were awarded the third seed.
In a rematch of last year’s East Lake Cup, the Sooners took downPepperdine 3-1-1 to earn their spot in the final round. Dowell, Goodman and Campbell Jr. recorded wins to lift OU over the Waves. McAllister tied Pepperdine’s Joe Highsmith and Gotterup fell to Waves junior Dylan Menante.
Following its victory over Pepperdine, Oklahomamet bedlam rival Oklahoma State in the match play championship. The Cowboys knocked off Arizona State 3-1-1 in their semifinal dual.
This was the second consecutive tournament in which OU battled OSU during match play. Oklahoma trounced the Cowboys 5-1at the Big 12 Match Play Championship earlier this month. After OU jumped out to a commanding 5-0 lead, it looked as though it was on its way to another big win. McAllister gave Oklahoma its first win of the match.
Oklahoma State began mounting a comeback midway through the final round though, at one point leading Oklahoma 3-1-1. The Sooners and Cowboys traded holes for the remainder of the match until Dowell upset star OSU senior Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra in 19 holes. That swung the momentum for the Sooners, who then only needed one more win to clinch the title.
Following Dowell’s stunning upset victory, Gotterup eagled the 14th hole to secure the Sooners’ first East Lake Cup win. Pepperdine defeated Arizona State 3-2 in the consolation match, earning the Waves a third place finish.
Oklahoma closed out its fall season with five top three finishes and two tournament victories. OU also earned a unanimous No. 1 overall ranking, which it maintained through the end of its season. The Sooners’ season picks back up in Rio Mar, Puerto Rico, Feb. 13-15.
