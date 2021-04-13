OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners upset by No. 12 Texas A&M in playoff at Aggie Invitational

After forcing a playoff in the final round of the Aggie Invitational, No. 1 Oklahoma fell short to No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday.
The Sooners trailed No. 5 Texas by just three strokes in the beginning of the final par-72 round. Through six holes, however, Oklahoma quickly erased Texas’ lead, clinging onto a one-shot advantage at the beginning of the final turn. Texas A&M quickly closed the Sooners’ gap, grabbing a three-shot lead at the 13th hole. The three teams would keep the match close going into the final hole.
Redshirt seniors Quade Cummins and Garett Reband both sank par putts in the beginning of the final hole. In turn, Texas A&M’s medalist Sam Bennet, and two more Aggies, hit bogeys and forced a playoff between the former Big 12 rivals. Oklahoma was then downed in the first hole of the eliminating round and nagged a runner-up finish.
"Our guys hung in there all day," head coach Ryan Hybl said after the contest. "We didn't execute enough good shots at the end of the day to win. I'm glad we had the opportunity for a playoff, even though it didn't work out for us. It was a valuable experience for sure, and this has been a really nice two-tournament stretch."
Reband (E, 5th) led the charge for the Sooners once again, garnering his 17th-straight top-15 finish in 54 hole events. Reband’s fifth-place finish is the third of the spring season and the eighth of his career. Cummins (+1, T6th) placed one-shot behind Reband after amassing a first-round score of 69, guiding him to his 19th all time finish in the top 10.
Redshirt senior Jonathan Brightwell (+3, T16), who was a graduate transfer from UNC-Greensboro, and junior Patrick Welch (+3, T16) both placed 16th. Welch returned to the lineup after he played unattached in the Calusa Cup in Naples, Florida. The junior’s top-16 finish tops off a season that saw him climb to No. 5 in the national ranking, following a win at the East Lake Cup.
Junior Logan McAllister (+4, T21) was the spark for the Sooners in Bryan, as his couple of birdies helped erase an early Longhorn lead. The Oklahoma City product rose as high as 15th in the leaderboard, but two late bogeys moved him down to 21st by the end of the final hole.
The Sooners’ will turn their focus to the Big 12 championship from April 26-28 at Prairie Dunes CC in Hutchinson, Kansas.
