OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners stay atop coaches poll entering NCAA postseason

Oklahoma remained the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in Friday’s poll and will hold that spot ahead of NCAA regionals.
𝙎𝙩𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙤𝙣 𝙩𝙤𝙥.— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) April 30, 2021
The Sooners are officially the nation's top team entering NCAA Regionals 💪
📈 https://t.co/r4uzLdG2ur#Sooners | #L1S pic.twitter.com/GDzaflzQps
OU received 19 first place votes in the final Bushnell Golfweek Division I Coaches’ Poll of 2021, placing them above No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 Oklahoma State, who just defeated the Sooners in the Big 12 championship.
The NCAA’s regional competitions are slated to take place from May 15-18 and will then be followed by the NCAA championship from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.