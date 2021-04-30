You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners stay atop coaches poll entering NCAA postseason

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Men's golf calusa cup

The OU men's golf team poses after winning the inaugural Calusa Cup April 6.

 Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily/USA Today

Oklahoma remained the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in Friday’s poll and will hold that spot ahead of NCAA regionals.

OU received 19 first place votes in the final Bushnell Golfweek Division I Coaches’ Poll of 2021, placing them above No. 2 Florida State and No. 3 Oklahoma State, who just defeated the Sooners in the Big 12 championship.

The NCAA’s regional competitions are slated to take place from May 15-18 and will then be followed by the NCAA championship from May 28 to June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments