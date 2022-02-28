OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners remain in 1st place after 2nd round of Southern Highlands Collegiate

No. 1 Oklahoma continued the Southern Highlands Collegiate tournament on Monday and remains in first place after the second round at the Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas.
OU has shot 550 as a team through 36 holes, good for 26 under par. The Sooners lead second place No. 15 Texas (557, -19) and No. 24 Florida, No. 9 Georgia and No. 5 Pepperdine which are all tied for third (560, -16).
After the second round, two OU players were in the top five among individuals. Senior Patrick Welch moved into a tie for first place after shooting a 69 in round two, good for three under par. Senior Logan McAllister moved into the fourth position after shooting a 67 on Monday’s 18 holes.
McAllister and Welch both continued their success from Sunday, totaling only two bogeys between them during the second round. Together, they carded 12 birdies, including both on the 18th hole.
Freshman Drew Goodman moved back slightly into sixth place after shooting a 70 on Monday’s holes, but he managed the Sooners’ only eagle on the day. Sophomore Ben Lorenz fell 32 spots after round two, down into 36th place. He shot a 76, good for four above par.
Redshirt senior Chris Gotterup, the unanimous No. 1 college golfer in the country, fell 29 spots during the second round, also shooting a 76. He is now in 40th place.
The Sooners look to stay in first place and take home another tournament victory against No. 15 Texas and No. 24 Florida after round three tomorrow, starting at 12:40 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.