OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners place 2nd in Big 12 Tournament behind No. 3 Oklahoma State

After a resurgent comeback from No. 3 Oklahoma State, No. 1 Oklahoma placed second in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
The pair of redshirt senior Quade Cummins and junior Logan McCallister placed second and tied for a share of sixth, respectively, on the Big 12 All Tournament team. Their performances helped OU tie the lowest 72-hole record in the conference championship’s history, with a score of 1130 (+10).
The Sooners entered the tournament with a 10-over score on their conference rivals. But, following two OSU birdies, a bogey and a par, the Cowboys quickly closed OU’s gap to win the final hole in Hutchinson, Kansas.
"We're obviously disappointed with how today turned out," head coach Ryan Hybl said after the tournament. “We feel like we're as good, if not better than any of the teams out here. I thought we just played OK over the last two days and left a lot of putts out there, and it caught up to us. It's my job as the coach to help this team use this feeling as motivation and get ready for what we hope is a deep run into the NCAA Championship."
Cummins (-3, T2) helped pace OU during its three day stretch. The All American posted a 277 (-3) in the final four rounds and was one of the four lone golfers under-par during the tournament. His 277 score was second lowest all-time Big 12 score and the best ever performance for a Sooner.
"I was really proud of Quade for his performance this week," Hybl said. "It was a big-time week for one of the best players in the country, and he is hitting his stride at the right time as we continue into the postseason."
Outside of McCallister (+6, T6), who posted a 2-under 68 and his fourth top-10 finish of the season, all the other Sooners placed outside of the top 20. Redshirt Garett Reband (+12, T22) placed 22nd after firing a 292 (+12) score. Redshirt senior Jonathan Brightwell (+13, T25) and junior Patrick Welch both tied for 25th after a disappointing showing at the Prairie Dunes Country Club.
The Sooners will now look toward the NCAA Selection Show on May 5th. There, already entering the Big 12 tournament as the nation’s consensus No. 1, Oklahoma will likely be announced as a top-seed in one of the six NCAA regional competitions.
The NCAA’s regional competitions are slated to take place on May 15-18 and will then be followed by the NCAA championship on May 28-June 2 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
