OU men's golf: Logan McAllister wins Carmel Cup individually, Sooners finish 2nd in team play

Logan McAllister got the third win of his Oklahoma career while the Sooners placed second as a team in the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach Golf Links this weekend.
Showed 𝘂𝗽 and showed 𝗼𝘂𝘁‼️#Sooners grab second at the Carmel Cup behind @lmcallister00’s individual win! pic.twitter.com/7LPICwU29W— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) September 5, 2021
After being in sixth place following the first 18 holes, OU was forced to battle its way back up the leaderboard in a field that included six teams ranked in the Top 25 by the GCAA.
The Sooners improved in the final two rounds, passing Mississippi State, No. 19 Arkansas, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 14 Georgia before falling to rival Oklahoma State by one stroke. The No. 3 Cowboys were up seven strokes on OU coming into day three, closing the tournament out at 18 under par.
Oklahoma's resilience was enough to garner praise from head coach Ryan Hybl.
“We started a bit slow as a squad, but really did a phenomenal job on the tough holes and our finish was very good,” Hybl said afterward in a press release.
Oklahoma’s strong finish comes behind a great weekend from McAllister, who beat Georgia’s Trent Phillips in a playoff to take sole possession of first place. The senior from Oklahoma City was the only golfer at the Carmel Cup to shoot under 70 each round of the tournament, finishing at 10 under par.
For McAllister, victory is nothing new. He began last season with an individual win at the Big 12 Colonial Preview, while leading the Sooners to a team victory.
To go along with McAllister's performance, freshman Drew Goodman, redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell Jr. and redshirt senior Chris Gotterup all finished in the Top 15. Senior Patrick Welch shot better as the tournament progressed but couldn’t quite crack the Top 25 of the leaderboard, finishing tied for 27th. Senior Blake Lorenz struggled against a tough group of competitors, finishing in 47th at 15 over par.
The Sooners’ trip to Pebble Beach featured Goodman and Campbell Jr. competing in the first tournament of their college careers. Goodman finished tied for sixth while Campbell Jr. ended the weekend tied for 10th.
“I'm so proud of our two freshmen... and how they performed this week," Hybl said in a press release following the tournament.
That’s a good sign for the Sooners who, following the losses of Jonathan Brightwell, Quade Cummins and Garett Reband from a season ago, needed to reload in order to be in the national championship hunt once again.
Oklahoma will tee it up again next weekend from Sept. 13-15 at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, Texas. The tournament will be televised on the Golf Channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.