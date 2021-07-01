OU men's golf: Logan McAllister signs with Barstool Sports

Junior Logan McAllister signed with Barstool Sports on Thursday.
Welcome Logan McAllister, the newest Barstool Golf #BarstoolAthlete out of Oklahoma. Two aces at nationals this year. Is that good?https://t.co/ooUcjINK5n pic.twitter.com/UDXjtnMLCC— Riggs (@RiggsBarstool) July 1, 2021
McAllister's signing comes on the first day of the NCAA's new name, image and likeness policy. The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors voted to approve the policy on June 30, which allows college athletes to profit from their NIL in all 50 states.
The Oklahoma City native was the Big 12 Golfer of the Month in September 2020. He hit two hole-in-ones during the Sooners' NCAA Championship run, where the finished runner up to Pepperdine. Individually, McAllister earned a 17th-place finished in the tournament and ended the season ranked No. 26 nationally.
As part of McAllister's signing, he can now profit off of his NIL with Barstool. However, as part of OU's own NIL policy, athletes can not appear in endorsements of assault weapons, bars and nightclubs, cannabis, sports wagering, drugs and alcohol, pornography, pro sports teams or tobacco products.
Among other OU athletes to utilize the NCAA's new policy, quarterback Spencer Rattler signed with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment for NIL on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.