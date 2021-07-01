You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Logan McAllister signs with Barstool Sports

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Men's golf calusa cup

The OU men's golf team poses after winning the inaugural Calusa Cup April 6.

 Alex Driehaus/Naples Daily/USA Today

Junior Logan McAllister signed with Barstool Sports on Thursday.

McAllister's signing comes on the first day of the NCAA's new name, image and likeness policy. The NCAA's Division I Board of Directors voted to approve the policy on June 30, which allows college athletes to profit from their NIL in all 50 states.

The Oklahoma City native was the Big 12 Golfer of the Month in September 2020. He hit two hole-in-ones during the Sooners' NCAA Championship run, where the finished runner up to Pepperdine. Individually, McAllister earned a 17th-place finished in the tournament and ended the season ranked No. 26 nationally.

As part of McAllister's signing, he can now profit off of his NIL with Barstool. However, as part of OU's own NIL policy, athletes can not appear in endorsements of assault weapons, bars and nightclubs, cannabis, sports wagering, drugs and alcohol, pornography, pro sports teams or tobacco products.

Among other OU athletes to utilize the NCAA's new policy, quarterback Spencer Rattler signed with Steinberg Sports and Entertainment for NIL on Thursday. 

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments