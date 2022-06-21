 Skip to main content
OU men's golf: Former Sooners star Abraham Ancer joins LIV Golf

  • Updated
Abraham Ancer

OU alum and professional golfer Abraham Ancer during the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma golfer Abraham Ancer announced that he’s joining LIV Golf on his Twitter Tuesday. He’s the latest big-name athlete, alongside Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau to defect from the PGA Tour in June. 

Ranked 20th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Ancer is one of the highest-ranked players to join LIV Golf. Previously, the 31-year-old started 141 times in the PGA Tour, with his lone win coming last August in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Tennessee. 

Ancer finished second in Sooners history for career scoring average with a 72.42 (+0.93) par rating, sits third all-time on OU’s list with 352 career birdies and has an Oklahoma career-best 57 rounds on par. As a senior in 2012-13, He earned Division I PING All-Region honors for the Central region, marking the fourth time in his collegiate career he garnered a PING selection. 

The LIV Golf Invitational Portland will take place on June 30 through July 2 at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon.

