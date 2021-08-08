You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: Former Sooners standout Abraham Ancer wins WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Former Sooners golfer Abraham Ancer won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Sunday after birdieing the second playoff hole.

The victory is Ancer's first on the PGA Tour and makes him just the fourth Mexican-born golfer with a Tour win. He shot -3 through 18 holes in the fourth and final round and shot -12 for the tournament overall.

After finishing round three in a three-way tie for 11th place, Ancer stormed back to finish the final 18 holes in a three-way tie for first place with American Sam Burns and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. He was able to overcome his opponents on the second playoff hole by a lone stroke, and Burns and Matsuyama finished tied for second.

Ancer played at Oklahoma from 2010-13, setting school records for the lowest 18-hole and 54-hole scores. He also recently represented Mexico during Olympic competition in Tokyo.

Twitter reactions:

