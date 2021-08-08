OU men's golf: Former Sooners standout Abraham Ancer wins WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Former Sooners golfer Abraham Ancer won the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Sunday after birdieing the second playoff hole.
The victory is Ancer's first on the PGA Tour and makes him just the fourth Mexican-born golfer with a Tour win. He shot -3 through 18 holes in the fourth and final round and shot -12 for the tournament overall.
After finishing round three in a three-way tie for 11th place, Ancer stormed back to finish the final 18 holes in a three-way tie for first place with American Sam Burns and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama. He was able to overcome his opponents on the second playoff hole by a lone stroke, and Burns and Matsuyama finished tied for second.
Ancer played at Oklahoma from 2010-13, setting school records for the lowest 18-hole and 54-hole scores. He also recently represented Mexico during Olympic competition in Tokyo.
Twitter reactions:
Let’s Go!!!!! @Abraham_Ancer @OU_MGolf— ryan hybl (@OUgolfHYBL) August 8, 2021
ABRAHAM ANCER 🇲🇽WORLD GOLF CHAMPION 🏆 pic.twitter.com/XUwF0Gkb1A— WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (@WGCFedEx) August 8, 2021
.@Amanda_Balionis speaks with Abraham Ancer after his thrilling first PGA TOUR win at @WGCFedEx. pic.twitter.com/lGyPOTqTsf— GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) August 8, 2021
How it started...#Sooners | @Abraham_Ancer pic.twitter.com/3KsV2PnGzX— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) August 8, 2021
The putt that gave @Abraham_Ancer his first TOUR victory. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/fuPgaBzOaU— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2021
@Abraham_Ancer ⏬Sooner. Olympian.𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙛 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣. pic.twitter.com/gLg40nOkd5— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) August 8, 2021
Winning in Memphis. 🏆Abraham Ancer birdies the second playoff hole at TPC Southwind to earn his first PGA Tour victory. pic.twitter.com/Ij94TcKsU4— GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) August 8, 2021
The Ancer!!!!! @Abraham_Ancer @WGCFedEx Champion ⛳️#OUDNA. So happy for Abe!— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) August 8, 2021
ABE!!! UNHITCH THE WAGON!!! @OU_MGolf— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) August 8, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.