OU men's golf: Former Sooners Quade Cummins, Grant Hirschman qualify for Sanderson Farm Championships

Oklahoma alums Grant Hirschman and Quade Cummins qualified for the Sanderson Farms Championship on Monday.
Things you love to see: @OU_MGolf alum @QCumber0 Monday Qualifying for the @Sanderson_Champ. 👏— PGA TOUR University presented by Velocity Global (@PGATOURU) September 28, 2021
The Sanderson Championship Qualifier in Canton, Mississippi, ended Monday, adding four new golfers to the tournament field.
Hirschman tied for first place in the qualifier while Cummins tied for second. Hirschman played for OU from 2014-18. The Collierville, Tennessee native was the 2018 Big 12 individual champion. Cummins competed for the Sooners from 2016-2021. Both were contributors to Oklahoma’s 2017 National Championship effort.
The Sanderson Championship will mark the fourth PGA Tour event for Cummins, while Hirschman will make his second appearance on the tour. The former Sooners will have a shot at winning a $7 million prize, which would be the largest payout of either golfer’s professional career.
Hirschman and Cummins will begin play at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, Thursday, Sept. 30. The four round tournament will end Oct. 3. The stroke play tournament will air on the Golf Channel this Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.