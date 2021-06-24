OU men's golf: Former Sooner Abraham Ancer selected to Team Mexico for Tokyo Olympics

Former Sooner standout Abraham Ancer earned a spot on Mexico’s Olympic golf team, becoming the first Oklahoma golfer to compete in the Olympics.
Our 𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 golf Olympian!Congratulations to @Abraham_Ancer who will compete at the Tokyo Olympics for 🇲🇽. 🔗 | https://t.co/wybcrjPyK6#Sooners | #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/RPgiGrqOQ8— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) June 23, 2021
Ancer is No. 23 in the World Golf Rankings and the highest ranked golfer from Mexico, giving him the Olympic bid for the country.
The Reynosa, Mexico, native tied for 13th at the 2020 Masters. He grabbed eighth place at the 2021 PGA Championship in May. In 2018, he played for Team Mexico in the 2018 World Cup of Golf, where his team finished second behind Belgium.
At Oklahoma, Ancer set the team record for a single tournament score, with a 21-under 195 at the 2011 Desert Shootout that remains today. His career scoring average of 72.42 is 10th all time in OU history.
The Olympic golf tournament begins July 29 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.