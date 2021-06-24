You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU men's golf: Former Sooner Abraham Ancer selected to Team Mexico for Tokyo Olympics

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Men's golf: Sooners to tee off at the Mason Rudolph Championship

Former Sooner standout Abraham Ancer earned a spot on Mexico’s Olympic golf team, becoming the first Oklahoma golfer to compete in the Olympics.

Ancer is No. 23 in the World Golf Rankings and the highest ranked golfer from Mexico, giving him the Olympic bid for the country.

The Reynosa, Mexico, native tied for 13th at the 2020 Masters. He grabbed eighth place at the 2021 PGA Championship in May. In 2018, he played for Team Mexico in the 2018 World Cup of Golf, where his team finished second behind Belgium. 

At Oklahoma, Ancer set the team record for a single tournament score, with a 21-under 195 at the 2011 Desert Shootout that remains today. His career scoring average of 72.42 is 10th all time in OU history.

The Olympic golf tournament begins July 29 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments