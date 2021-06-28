OU men's golf: Abraham Ancer finishes 4th at Travelers Championship

OU alum Abraham Ancer finished in fourth place at the Travelers Championship on Sunday.
Solo 4th! Awesome weekend at @TravelersChamp 🙌🏼 #TeamAncer pic.twitter.com/IIB7BSQvm6— Abraham Ancer (@Abraham_Ancer) June 27, 2021
Ancer, who was recently selected as Team Mexico’s representative for the Tokyo Olympics, shot an 11-under in Connecticut. He finished two strokes back of the leaders, Harris English and Kramer Hickock, who played an eight-hole playoff before English finally won.
Ancer hit a hole-in-one on the eighth hole and then purchased beer for his fellow competitors.
To celebrate my hole-in-one today!! Hopefully we get the next one on video! 🍻 #TeamAncer @TravelersChamp pic.twitter.com/qUlYSwcojk— Abraham Ancer (@Abraham_Ancer) June 26, 2021
At Oklahoma, Ancer set the team record for a single tournament score, with a 21-under 195 at the 2011 Desert Shootout that remains today. His career scoring average of 72.42 is 10th all time in OU history.
