OU men's golf: Abraham Ancer finishes 4th at Travelers Championship

OU alum Abraham Ancer finished in fourth place at the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

Ancer, who was recently selected as Team Mexico’s representative for the Tokyo Olympics, shot an 11-under in Connecticut. He finished two strokes back of the leaders, Harris English and Kramer Hickock, who played an eight-hole playoff before English finally won.

Ancer hit a hole-in-one on the eighth hole and then purchased beer for his fellow competitors.

At Oklahoma, Ancer set the team record for a single tournament score, with a 21-under 195 at the 2011 Desert Shootout that remains today. His career scoring average of 72.42 is 10th all time in OU history.

