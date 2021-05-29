You are the owner of this article.
OU men's golf: 5 Sooners named to PING Division I All-Central Region Team

Garett Reband

Then-junior men's golfer Garett Reband swings, 2019. 

 Eric Miller/OU Athletics

Redshirt seniors Garret Reband, Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell along with juniors Logan McCallister and Patrick Welch were named to the PING Division I All-Central Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Saturday afternoon. 

The five Sooners, who contributed to 89 percent of OU’s 170 rounds this season, will now have the opportunity to be selected as All-Americans following the conclusion of this week's NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. 

Head coach Ryan Hybl’s team was the only one in the central region to have five members a part of the All-Central team. 

OU will continue its run in championship play Sunday, May 30, after netting an even-par of 280 and a share of fourth place on Friday afternoon. 

