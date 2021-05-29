OU men's golf: 5 Sooners named to PING Division I All-Central Region Team

Redshirt seniors Garret Reband, Quade Cummins, Jonathan Brightwell along with juniors Logan McCallister and Patrick Welch were named to the PING Division I All-Central Region Team by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Saturday afternoon.
Mid-round news 🏆5️⃣ Sooners were named to the PING Division I All-Central Region Team on Saturday. All five will have the opportunity to be named All-Americans following the season. https://t.co/r3MusDFa0X— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) May 29, 2021
The five Sooners, who contributed to 89 percent of OU’s 170 rounds this season, will now have the opportunity to be selected as All-Americans following the conclusion of this week's NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Head coach Ryan Hybl’s team was the only one in the central region to have five members a part of the All-Central team.
OU will continue its run in championship play Sunday, May 30, after netting an even-par of 280 and a share of fourth place on Friday afternoon.
