OU men’s tennis: Sooners toppled by Oklahoma State, 4-2, in regular season finale for 3rd consecutive loss

No. 19 Oklahoma (10-13, 1-4 Big 12) dropped its regular season finale, 4-2, to No. 22 Oklahoma State (8-10, 1-4) on Sunday afternoon in Stillwater.
A battle to the finish. #Sooners fall to OSU 4-2 in Stillwater.OU awaits seeding for the Big 12 Tennis Championships to be held in Waco April24-26.#WeAreOU pic.twitter.com/B17U93V7NC— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_MTennis) April 18, 2021
The Sooners looked to start strong with doubles play, and the duo of senior Jake Van Emburgh and junior Mason Beiler did just that. Van Emburgh and Beiler defeated Etienne Donnet and Mathieu Scaglia, 6-2, to give the advantage to Oklahoma. Matej Vocel and Emile Hudd pulled a huge upset for the Cowboys knocking off the No. 46 duo of sophomore Alex Martinez and freshman Nathan Han, 6-2, to move the doubles point to the final court.
Sophomore Mark Mandlik and senior Max Stewart fought hard, but fell, 6-4, to Henrik Korsgaard and Dominik Kellovsky to give the doubles point and the 1-0 lead to OSU.
Oklahoma got a strong start in singles play with Martinez picking up a 6-3, 6-4, win over Korsgaard to tie the match at one. OSU regained its lead with Donnet besting Mandlik 6-4, 6-4, to move the score to 2-1 in favor of the Cowboys. No. 73 Beiler got a big win, 6-4, 6-3 over No. 122 Hudd to tie it once again at two a piece.
Freshman Welsh Hotard dropped his first set, 6-4, over Matisse Bobichon, but bounced back and took the second set, 7-5. Bobichon took advantage in the third set with 6-2 win to give OSU the 3-2 lead once again. No. 123 Van Emburgh had a great start winning the first set, 6-0, over No. 53 Vocel. But, Vocel bounced back and took the second set, 7-6, to move it to the third set. Vocel finished off the win for the Cowboys with a 6-4 victory in the third set to give the Cowboys the 4-2 win.
The final match stopped in the third set, but saw Scaglia win set one, 6-3, over Han. Han came back and took set two, 7-6, to move it to set three. The match stopped with the match tied at six.
With their seeding yet to be determined, the Sooners will be back in action on Thursday, April 22 at the Big 12 Championship in Waco, Texas. The tournament runs until April 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.